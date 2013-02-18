Police search two homes in Athens linked to fugitive Velvento bank robbers

Police were searching in Athens on Monday two homes of suspected fugitive bank robbers. The properties are thought to be linked to two of the four suspects that allegedly evaded police during a double bank robbery in Velvento, northern Greece, earlier this month. Four suspects were arrested after the robberies. The four, aged 20 to 25, declared themselves to be anarchists and said the robbery was a political act. Police have linked the four men to urban guerrilla activity, particularly the Conspiracy of the Cells of Fire group. Officers think that four other suspects made off in a stolen car.



Source: ekathimerini.com