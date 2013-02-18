Tax authorities to sieze hotel owned by Golden Dawn leader's wife, report says

Tax authorities in Greece are about to confiscate a hotel that belongs to wife of far-right Golden Dawn leader Nikos Michaloliakos due to unpaid debts, according to reports.

Ethnos newspaper reported on Sunday that the company which owns the New Dream hotel owes the state 36,000 euros in taxes.

The firm that owns the hotel is managed by Michaloliakos’s wife, Eleni Zaroulia, who is also a Golden Dawn MP and her brother.

The newspaper also reported that the personal tax statements of Zaroulia and her brother are being investigated.

Source: ekathimerini.com