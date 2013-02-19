Domestic employee found dead

A 25-year-old man who was found dead at his employers’ home in the Thessaloniki suburb of Pylaia was strangled, a coroner found Monday.

The domestic employee was found by a colleague half-submerged in the family’s indoor swimming pool though yesterday’s autopsy concluded that he had been strangled.

A search of the home found no evidence to suggest a break-in. Investigations were continuing.

Source: ekathimerini.com