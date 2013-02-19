ENGLISH

Ministry general secretary receives bullet in mail

Finance Ministry general secretary Giorgos Mergos received a bullet in the mail Monday, police officials said.

Mergos sparked controversy last week after suggesting that Greece’s basic salary was too high.

Earlier this month, Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras was sent a bullet and a death threat from a little-known group called Cretan Revolution that was protesting his support of austerity measures.

Source: ekathimerini.com