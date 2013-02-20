Farmers join general strike

Farmers in northern Greece continued their protests against the government’s austerity measures on Wednesday as they participated in industrial action activity part of a general strike called by the country’s largest umbrella unions, GSEE and ADEDY.

Representatives of farmers who have parked their tractors at the sides of national roads on 34 highway spots across Greece were scheduled to convene at the Nikaia junction, central Greece, on Thursday, in order to decide on further action.

Source: ekathimerini.com