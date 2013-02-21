More than 30 officials questioned over Lagarde list

A cross-party parliamentary committee investigating the so-called Lagarde list of possible tax cheats began on Thursday the process of questioning more than 30 officials who worked Giorgos Papaconstantinou when he was finance minister in 2010 and 2011.

The committee is trying to establish the identity of the ministry employee who allegedly received the controversial data from Papaconstantinou when it was sent from France.

The former socialist minister has so far failed to name the aide who he claims he gave the CD containing the names of more than 2,000 depositors at the Geneva branch of HSBC.

