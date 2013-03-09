Start-ups get PM’s promise of support

Prime Minister Antonis Samaras promised state support for young entrepreneurs in innovative sectors during a meeting with 20 such individuals at the Development Ministry on Friday.



A series of demands from entrepreneurs in the fields of information technology, electronic media and cell phone applications, innovative agriculture, among others, were submitted, including a more favorable tax and insurance status and the simplification of licensing in the primary sector.



The premier attempted to respond to all the start-up representatives’ demands by contacting three ministers on the spot to inform them of the entrepreneurs’ issues, along with the development minister and his deputies, who were also present at the meeting.



“This discussion signals the embracing of new Greek enterprises,” said Samaras, referring to a social pact between the state and the young entrepreneurs including new structures of funding and other support. He went on to promise the transformation of an unused building in central Athens into a hub for start-ups, with the state supplying the infrastructure and supporting mechanisms for the enterprises’ operation.



