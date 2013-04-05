Halkida bridge stripped of electricity cable at night

Thieves stole 200,000 euros’ worth of electricity cables from the bridge connecting the mainland with the island of Evia in Halkida, northeast of Athens, police said on Thursday.

The thieves also took the cables from equipment used to measured earthquakes and the bridge’s oscillations.

The theft of the cable left the bridge in complete darkness on Wednesday night.

There has been a rise in incidents of metal theft over the last few years as gangs seek to profit from selling cables and other items as scrap metal.

Source: ekathimerini.com