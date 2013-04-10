Second generation Schengen information system goes into operation

The second-generation Schengen Information System (SIS II) went into operation Tuesday, the European Commission said.

SIS II aims to increase security and facilitate free movement within Europe’s border-free Schengen zone, a statement by the Commission said.

The system, which has been in operation since 1995, allows for the easy exchange of data between national border control authorities, customs and police authorities on possible crime suspects. The system also alerts on missing persons or property.

Source: ekathimerini.com