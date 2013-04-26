IKA asks banks not to finance firms that don't pay social security

Greece’s main social security fund on Thursday called on the country’s banks not to finance companies that have not paid their pension and healthcare contributions.

The Social Security Foundation (IKA) issued a statement saying that it is straightforward for banks to find out if their clients owe contributions as they can check the fund’s electronic system.

IKA’s request comes in the wake of the controversy caused by the shooting of more than 30 strawberry pickers near the village of Nea Manolada in the Peloponnese.

Many of the migrants who work in the farming sector are not insured.

Piraeus Bank Chairman Michalis Sallas said earlier this week that the lender would stop financing companies that do not pay social security contributions.

Source: ekathimerini.com