Family of woman who died after brutal attack, allegedly at boyfriend's hands, donate organs

The parents of the 23-year-old woman who died in Athens on Tuesday after allegedly being heavily beaten by her boyfriend have decided to donate her organs.

Fai Bachla spent three weeks in the hospital following the attack, which took place near her home in Nea Makri, northeast of Athens, but succumbed to her injuries early on Tuesday. It was made known soon afterwards that her parents decided to donate her organs.



Her 25-year-old boyfriend is being sought in connection with the attack. Police said that he called Bachla on her mobile phone a few minutes before she was found lying in the street.



The suspect was arrested last June for allegedly attacking a 31-year-old member of the Communist Party at an electoral stand in the northeastern Athens suburb of Aghia Paraskevi. At the time, the Communist Party had alleged that the assailant was a member of far-right Golden Dawn.



