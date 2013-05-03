American Jewish Committee slams Golden Dawn's bigotry, racism ahead of Samaras visit to US

The American Jewish Committee has slammed Golden Dawn for its «bigoted, xenophobic worldview» after the party posted a message on its website criticizing Prime Minister Antonis Samaras for attending AJC's Global Forum next month.

The statement on the far right party's website was accompanied by a cartoon parodying Jews and US President Barack Obama, which the AJC referred to as «reminiscent of horrific, Nazi-inspired cartoons of the '30s and '40s in Europe."



"Golden Dawn does not even attempt to camouflage its ideology of hate,» said executive director David Harris. «Indeed, Golden Dawn is crystal clear, and, nearly 70 years after the Holocaust, represents an insidious outlook that cannot be ignored today."



Harris added that Samaras' presence at the Global Forum was significant. "AJC enjoys long-standing and fruitful relations with Greece – with the government, civil society, the Orthodox Church, Greek American leaders, and, of course, the Jewish community in Greece,» he said.



"We are truly honored that Prime Minister Samaras, with whom we stay in close touch, will address our Global Forum,» added Harris. "He will reach a large global audience eager to hear from him and show their support for Greece's bright and prosperous future – a future in which the Golden Dawn will, we hope, fade into the oblivion it so richly deserves."





Source: ekathimerini.com

