Greek adults fail to supervise teens' Internet use, survey finds

Although 98 percent of junior high school pupils in Greece use the Internet, only 17 percent do so under some kind of adult supervision, according to a survey carried out by the Municipality of Trikala in central Greece.

According to the poll of 651 pupils, 41 percent use the Internet for up to three hours a day, while 20 percent said they spend more than three hours daily online.

Eight in 10 use the Internet to play games, while 89 percent of the young users watch videos on YouTube. Half have Facebook accounts.

