Spaniard attempts to escape from Korydallos with forged documents

A 44-year-old Spanish national, in custody pending trial over drug charges, tried to escape from Korydallos Prison on Friday by using forged documents, sources said.

According to reports, Korydallos officials got suspicious when a Thessaloniki prosecutor’s directive sent by fax and demanding the immediate release of the Spaniard was not accompanied by a local court decision.

The suspect had been arrested on suspicion of being a member of an international drug ring following the seizure of 168 kilograms of cocaine from Latin America at the port of Thessaloniki in July.

Authorities believe the drugs, whose estimated street value is around 5.5 million euros, had been destined for the local market.

