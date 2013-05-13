Three women face prosecutor after Skouries unrest

Three women from Halkidiki, northern Greece, who were arrested on Sunday following another day of tension between protesters and police at the Skouries gold mine faced a local prosecutor on Monday.

The women, aged 25, 39, and 40, allegedly tried to obstruct one of the mining firm's vehicles from approaching the work site. Supporters were planning to gather outside the court building where the women were to face the prosecutor.

Meanwhile police continued their search for an unidentified assailant who started firing at officers during the demonstration on Sunday with what appeared to be a hunting rifle.

One protester remained in a Thessaloniki hospital on Sunday after suffering serious injuries during Sunday's clashes which left a female demonstrator and eight police officers with minor injuries.

Source: ekathimerini.com