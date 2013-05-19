13 injured in taverna blast in Salamina

Two people are in intensive care and another 11 are being treated for minor injuries after an explosion in a taverna on the island of Salamina, off the coast of Piraeus, on Sunday morning.

Firefighters, paramedics and a canine squad were on the scene investigating the cause of the explosion, which caused significant damage to the eatery as well as to adjacent buildings and cars. The taverna was closed at the time of the blast, which occurred just before 10 a.m., though a memorial service was under way at the time in the Church of Aghios Dimitrios across the street.



Local authorities said two people suffered serious injuries and are being treated at Thriasio General Hospital in nearby Elefsina, while doctors at the Salamina Medical Center were tending to another 11 people who suffered minor injuries. Preliminary reports suggest that the explosion may have been caused by a gas leak.



Source: Ekathimerini.com