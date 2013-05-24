ENGLISH

Charred body of Briton, 65, found in trailer on Corfu

Firefighters on Corfu responded to an emergency call early on Friday from Sidari in the Ionian island's north to find a trailer van on fire and discovered the charred body of a man after extinguishing the blaze.

The dead man is believed to be a 65-year-old British tourist, according to local reports.

The local fire service was seeking to establish what caused the fire to break out in the trailer.

Source: ekathimerini.com