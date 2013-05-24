Charred body of Briton, 65, found in trailer on Corfu

Firefighters on Corfu responded to an emergency call early on Friday from Sidari in the Ionian island's north to find a trailer van on fire and discovered the charred body of a man after extinguishing the blaze.

The dead man is believed to be a 65-year-old British tourist, according to local reports.

The local fire service was seeking to establish what caused the fire to break out in the trailer.

Source: ekathimerini.com