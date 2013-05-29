Firefighters battling blazes in Peloponnese, Crete

Firefighters operating six fire engines were battling a fire in Vamvakopoulo, in the region of Hania, Crete, on Wednesday morning. According to early reports the blaze caused damage to farmhouses, vehicles and factories located in the area.

Another blaze broke out in a grassland area in Giannitsena, in Kyparissia, in the Peloponnese. A group of 55 firefighters and 19 fire engines were operating in the area.

A third fire was being handled by 27 firefighters and 12 fire engines in Triantafyllia, eastern Mani.

Source: ekathimerini.com