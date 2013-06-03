Blast outside general secretary’s office injures one

A woman was transferred to the capital's Evangelismos hospital for treatment to minor burns on Monday after an explosive device detonated outside the office of the Justice Ministry's general secretary for transparency, Giorgos Sourlas, on the fifth floor of an apartment block on central Michalakopoulou Street.

The explosion occurred as the woman was coming out of her adjacent apartment.

The blast caused minor damage to the fifth floor of the block.

Police experts were examining remnants of the explosive device for clues about the perpetrators behind the blast.

Government spokesman Simos Kedikoglou condemned the "cowardly" attack and wished a speedy recovery to the victim, calling on other political parties to speak out against "violence in public life." The homes of Kedikoglou and his brother were both targeted in bloodless bomb blasts in recent months.

Earlier in the day, two explosive devices comprised of gas canisters went off in Athens, one shortly after 3 a.m. outside a building housing a state environmental agency, also on Michalakopoulou Street, and the other outside an office of the Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE) in Neos Cosmos. Both blasts caused minor damage and no injuries.