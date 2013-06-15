About 800 public servants to lose jobs when organizations are merged or scrapped

The dismissal of some 2,600 employees at public broadcaster ERT is likely to be followed up soon by the firing of another 800 civil servants from state organizations which are being merged or scrapped altogether, Kathimerini understands.

Seventeen bodies are to be shut down and another 53 will be merged under the government’s plans. This will affect more than 1,300 public servants, of whom about 800 will be sacked, while others who are deemed surplus to requirement will be placed in a mobility scheme.

Athens has agreed with the troika to dismiss 4,000 civil servants by the end of this year and 15,000 by the end of 2014.

According to documents seen by Kathimerini, 216 people are employed at the 17 organizations which will be shut down. They will all lose their jobs. Another 1,107 people work in the 53 bodies that will be merged. These include the Organization Against Drugs (OKANA), the Therapy Center for Dependent Individuals (KETHEA) and the National Organization for Medicines (EOF). The National Library and 44 regional public libraries will come under the management of a single organization.

The firing of at least 2,000 civil servants this summer had been one of Greece’s commitments, and a personal pledge to the troika by Prime Minister Antonis Samaras, so Greece could receive its next bailout loan of 3.3 billion euros. During the troika’s current visit to Athens, officials have also pressured the government over removing restrictions to sackings in the private sector, sources have told Kathimerini.