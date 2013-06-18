Doctor’s murder solved

A 42-year-old Greek and a 26-year-old Albanian national were arrested by police on Friday in connection to the murder of a 65-year-old doctor in Goudi in Athens last June.

According to police reports, the suspects allegedly entered the victim’s apartment using a spare key given to them by the 42-year-old’s mother who worked as a cleaning woman.

Police found 1,060 euros and two collector’s coins which belonged to the victim in their possession.