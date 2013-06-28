PASOK sets out policy program priorities

A week after Democratic Left pulled out of the country's three-party coalition, leaving rivals New Democracy and PASOK to govern together, the socialist party on Friday made some proposals for a long-delayed revision of the coalition's policy program.

Among the priorities highlighted in an unofficial statement from the party were the consolidation of the government's stance against the implementation of additional austerity measures that would fuel the recession and deepen unemployment.

The second major issue mentioned in the statement relates to the resolution of a range of tax-related issues including a planned overhaul of the taxation system, the introduction of a new unified property tax and efforts to convince troika officials -- who are due back in Athens over the weekend -- to permit the lowering of a 23 percent value added tax rate on restaurants and tavernas to 13 percent.

A third matter highlighted by PASOK is administrative reform which must be accelerated if Athens is to meet its pledges to creditors. A new transparent system of administrative reform based on meritocracy must be introduced as soon as possible, the statement said.

Officials from both PASOK and ND have been tasked with carrying out a detailed review of the coalition's policy program.