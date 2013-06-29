Businessman charged with attempted murder of rival by parcel bomb

A 41-year-old man identified as L.L. faced a magistrate on Friday in connection with the attempted murder of a 43-year-old businessman in the southern Athenian suburb of Vouliagmeni last summer.

The victim, identified as A.A., suffered serious injuries to his abdomen and lower limbs after opening a floral arrangement rigged to a bomb.

According to investigators, L.L., currently being held at Korydallos Prison on separate charges, had issued a contract on A.A.’s head over a professional and personal rivalry.

A member of his personal guard and a fireman are believed to have helped him find someone for the job, including a 46-year-old drug addict who backed out and a man and a woman, both aged 27, suspected of rigging the parcel.