FinMin asks Luxembourg for list of wealthy creditors

Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras has asked his counterpart in Luxembourg, Luc Frieden, to provide him with details of Greek individuals and companies with bank accounts in the country, which has a long tradition of bank secrecy, as part of an ongoing effort to crack down on widespread tax evasion by wealthy Greeks, media reports revealed over the weekend.

Bank officials estimate that Greek deposits in Luxembourg total some 800 million euros, Ta Nea reported on Saturday, adding that a list of names and companies is expected to be delivered to Greek authorities by the beginning of September.

In April, Luxembourg Prime Minister, and former Eurogroup chief, Jean-Claude Juncker, said his country would join other EU countries in easing bank secrecy measures and exchanging tax data as of 2015 in a bid to boost global efforts to crack down on tax evasion.