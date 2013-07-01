Legislation for new ERT due by mid-July, says minister

Deputy Culture Minister Pantelis Kapsis, the former newspaper editor appointed to overhaul public broadcaster ERT, says the legislation to restructure the organization will be ready by the middle of July.

He said that a “high-level committee” including a foreign consultant would advise on how to structure the new broadcaster.

ERT has been off air since June 11 and its employees’ union POSPERT said on Sunday that its representatives were refused access to the broadcasting center on Mount Hymettus.

Speaking on Monday, ahead of a meeting with ERT employees, Kapsis urged the workers to cooperate in the creation of a new broadcaster and insisted that those who are fired will be compensated in full.