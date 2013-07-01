Health minister says hospitals may be closed in order to reduce costs

Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis visited Geniko Kratiko Hospital in central Athens on Sunday night, a few hours after saying that he would be prepared to shut down hospitals in order to reduce healthcare spending.

Georgiadis used Twitter to thank the hospital staff after his visit, saying that they were “fighting hard.”

In a newspaper interview on Sunday, Georgiadis said that he would oversee stringent checks on spending at hospitals and would replace top executives over the next couple of weeks.

“If I have to close hospitals, I will do so,” said Georgiadis.