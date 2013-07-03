Onassis luxury yacht on sale for 25 million euros

Christina O, the luxury yacht formermly onwed by shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis is on sale. The motor yacht, whose price is set at 25 million euros, witnessed the Greek tycoon's success and tumultuous life.

Built in 1943, the boat was purchased by Onassis in the 1950s. With a capacity for 34 guests and 39 crew, Christina O became an icon of post-war glamor and power hosting the likes of John F Kennedy, Sir Winston Churchill, Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, among others, while newlyweds Princess Grace and Prince Rainier of Monaco held their wedding reception onboard the vessel in 1956. Opera diva Maria Callas was also a regular until Onassis turned his amorous attention to Jackie Kennedy.

Handling the Christina O sale is yacht specialsit Edmiston.

Meanwhile, another Onassis family property, Skorpios, was sold earlier this year to Russian billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev, who reportedly purchased the island for his daughter Ekaterina.