Private hospitals to provide care at same cost as public health facilities in certain cases, court rules

The Supreme Court has ruled that in certain life-threatening cases, private hospitals should provide patients with treatment at the same cost they would receive it in public hospitals.

The court’s plenary accepted prosecutor Yiannis Tentes’s proposal that in cases where patients cannot be treated at state hospitals, they should be admitted to private facilities and charged according to the prices set by the government.

The ruling comes after the court examined a case involving a woman who could not be treated at a state hospital following a heart attack and had to be taken to a private facility.

Her bill came to 22,500 euros, compared to the 2,200 euros she would have been charge at a public hospital.