Fashion enterpreneur behind bars, again

Fashion entrepreneur Lakis Gavalas was arrested once again over charges of tax evasion.

According to initial reports, Gavalas had been informed that a new warrant for his arrest had been issued and presented himself at an Aghia Paraskevi police station on Wednesday. He had been released from Korydallos Prison in late June. He was expected to face a prosecutor on Wednesday.

An Athens court recently handed a seven-year suspended sentence to Gavalas after he was found guilty of owing some 17 million euros to the state.

His sister and business partner Nota received a six-year suspended sentence. She has since been re-arrested for separate debts.