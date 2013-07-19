Tsochatzopoulou offers properties to state; court says they're already seized

Areti Tsochatzopoulou, who is on trial for money laundering with her father, former Defense Minister Akis Tsochatzopoulos, and another 17 co-defendants, on Thursday submitted to an Athens court a document handing over three properties in her name to the state.

“I want to be honest opposite my fellow citizens,” she told the court hearing the trial.

The presiding judge, however, noted that the properties, which she is alleged to have purchased with money from kickbacks from defense deals pocketed by her father, have already been seized by the state.