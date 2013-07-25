Coast Guard rescues 46 migrants after boat sinks in Aegean but one man drowns

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
Coast guard officers have rescued 46 irregular immigrants after their boat sank near the island of Oinousses in the eastern Aegean.
However, another undocumented migrant drowned before he could be rescued.
Authorities did not provide any more details about the immigrants but said they were taken to Chios, where they are being cared for.
Πηγή: ekathimerini.com