Prosecutor summons 19 on charges connected to defense system sale

A prosecutor on Thursday called 19 people to respond to felony charges in connection to the sale of a system designed to jam enemy communications to the Defense Ministry in 2001.

According to an investigation carried out by prosecutor Popi Papandreou, the Defense Ministry agreed to buy the system for 72 million euros excluding value-added tax but never accepted delivery of the software and hardware, despite providing the company with a 35-million-euro advance.

Charges of defrauding the state, as well as serving as accomplices, were leveled against two former general secretaries at the Defense Ministry, an ex-army chief, the owner of the company involved, the firm’s managing director and 14 members of the armed forces who served on committees that approved the deal.

A magistrate dealing with corruption issues will now handle the case.