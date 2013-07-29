Rhodes wildfire on the wane after burning about 3,000 hectares of forest

A large wildfire that broke out on Rhodes over the weekend was easing on Monday morning but not after it had already burned about 3,000 hectares of forest land in the south of the Dodecanese island.

Firefighters were also attempting to get under control a fire in the Mesara area of Crete, near the city of Iraklio.

There was also a blaze on the island of Serifos, where some historic buildings were damaged.