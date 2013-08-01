Two brothers, four and seven, found dead in Ileia irrigation channel

Two brothers, aged four and seven, have been found dead in an irrigation channel in Ileia, the Peloponnese.

The children left their home at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday to deliver a package of food to relatives nearby. Their parents contacted police when the children failed to return.

The boys’ bodies were discovered early on Friday. Both children were Bulgarian nationals.

A coroner was due to examine their bodies to determine the cause of their deaths.