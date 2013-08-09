Police question suspected fraudsters in Thessaloniki

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
Two Thessaloniki men, aged 28 and 40, were being questioned on Thursday in connection with the activities of a ring of fraudsters believed to have exacted more than 60,000 euros through a scam targeting elderly residents in the northern port city.
Posing as tax officers and representatives of insurance firms, the alleged con men would approach their victims and request a fee to deal with bogus tax debts.
Πηγή: Ekathimerini.com