Police question suspected fraudsters in Thessaloniki

Δημοσίευση 9 Αυγούστου 2013, 16:00 / Ανανεώθηκε 9 Αυγούστου 2013, 16:00
Two Thessaloniki men, aged 28 and 40, were being questioned on Thursday in connection with the activities of a ring of fraudsters believed to have exacted more than 60,000 euros through a scam targeting elderly residents in the northern port city.

Posing as tax officers and representatives of insurance firms, the alleged con men would approach their victims and request a fee to deal with bogus tax debts.