Police searching for migrants after riot at holding center in Athens

A police hunt for migrant escapees was under way in Athens on Sunday after a detention camp riot left 10 officers injured, authorities said.

"There were some escapes and we are currently trying to locate them,» a police spokesman said.

The riot broke out late on Saturday at Greece's main migrant holding centre in Amygdaleza, northeast of Athens, where some 1,200 mainly Afghan and Pakistani migrants are kept under police guard.

The detainees set fire to mattresses and their living quarters, and threw stones and other objects at riot police dispatched to subdue them.

According to the police, the unrest began when the detainees were told that their maximum stay in the camp would be extended to 18 months from 12 months.

The police were unable to confirm how many migrants were hurt in the incident.