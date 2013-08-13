Number of Fthiotida homes damaged in quakes seen rising to 500

It is thought that more than 500 homes in Fthiotida, central Greece, suffered damage as a result of last week’s 5.1-Richter earthquake.

By Monday, inspectors found that 350 out of 830 houses checked had been damaged and were declared temporarily uninhabitable.

Secondary checks will have to be carried out to decide whether these homes can be repaired or need to be rebuilt and what level of state compensation owners will receive.

“I believe that the total number of buildings with serious damage will exceed 500,” said Costas Spyrakos of the National Technical University of Athens’s Anti-Seismic Technology Laboratory.

Five churches, a school and Mendenitsa castle were also damaged in the earthquake.