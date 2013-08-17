Man, 20, killed 25-year-old Thessaloniki woman in crime of passion

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
A 20-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a 25-year-old air stewardess from Thessaloniki, a week after the victim went missing, in what police believe was a “crime of passion.”
The suspect, whose name has not been made public by the authorities, earlier allegedly confessed to killing the 25-year-old woman before indicating where he abandoned her body.
Πηγή: ekathimerini.com