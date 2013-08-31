Former ERT journalists slam deputy culture minister for attempting to divide them

Former journalists at defunct public broadcaster ERT who are continuing their sit-in protest at the headquarters of the former national television and radio network in the suburb of Aghia Paraskevi, northern Athens, have accused Deputy Culture Minister Pantelis Kapsis of seeking to divide them.

The former ERT journalists slammed Kapsis for trying to justify the “illegal abolition” of the broadcaster by using “as an alibi” the two-month contracts signed by a number of their colleagues and other ERT staffers hired to work at an interim network before the establishment of a new public broadcaster, NERIT.