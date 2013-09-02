Seven people detained in raid on Thessaloniki squat

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
Seven people were detained in Thessaloniki on Monday morning after police raided a squat in the northern city.
Dozens of police officers raided the disused premises of the “Megas Alexandros” orphanage in the Ano Toumba area of Thessaloniki.
The identity of those detained was not made clear. Police did not report finding any suspicious items at the squat.
Πηγή: ekathimerini.com