Small quake hits southern Crete

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
A tremor measuring 3.9 on the Richter scale shook the area of Tymbaki in Iraklio, southern Crete, on Wednesday morning, the Athens Institute of Geodynamics announced.
A tremor measuring 3.9 on the Richter scale shook the area of Tymbaki in Iraklio, southern Crete, on Wednesday morning, the Athens Institute of Geodynamics announced.
No damages or injuries were reported.
The quake followed another tremor recorded on the island last Sunday which measured 5 on the Richter scale.
Πηγή: ekathimerini.com