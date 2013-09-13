Live births decline by 10 percent in 2009-2012 period

The number of live births in Greece fell 10 percent between 2009 and 2012, which is attributed partly to the repercussions of the country’s financial crisis.

The number of live births recorded in 2012 was 100,980, compared to 117,933 in 2009, according to statistics from the Institute of Child Health, a state-funded research organization, that were submitted in Parliament Thursday by Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis.

“The low birthrate problem has worsened over the past two decades and has become more acute recently due to the financial crisis,” Georgiadis said in a response to a question lodged by independent deputy Yiannis Kourakos.