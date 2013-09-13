Greek dentists grit their teeth and leave the country

The number of Greek dentists seeking certificates allowing them to practice abroad has more than doubled since Athens signed its first bailout with international creditors in 2010, according to data published Thursday.

The Attica Dentists’ Association said Thursday that it received 95 requests for the certificates in 2010, 181 in 2011 and 188 in 2012. Up to August this year, there had been 108 applications for the certificates confirming the dentists’ qualifications.

The association also said most requests are not from new dentists but ones who already have practices in Greece but need to leave for financial reasons. Last year, 123 of 188 dentists asking for certificates had practices. Also, this year 74 of the 108 request so far came from dentists aged 36 to 55.