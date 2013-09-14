Judiciary mulling whether to indict Papaconstantinou

Two months after Parliament voted in favor of indicting former Finance Minister Giorgos Papaconstantinou for tampering with the so-called Lagarde list of more than 2,000 wealthy Greeks, including four of his relatives, a judicial council is close to a decision on whether or not to send him to trial, Kathimerini understands.

The key issue expected to determine whether Papaconstantinou goes to trial is whether any of the charges he faces – breach of faith, violation of duty and doctoring a document – have expired under the statute of limitations.

The fact that two general elections were held last year – in May and June – could theoretically save Papaconstantinou as the Constitution dictates that offenses allegedly committed by former ministers expire if two Parliaments have served since the alleged offense was committed.

Many legal experts counter, however, that the fact Parliament convened for a day after the inconclusive May polls should not be counted.