Two dead in Drama road accident

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
A 39-year-old man and his 79-year-old mother died of their injuries after their vehicle, driven by the former, crashed into an electricity pole on the Drama-Kavala national highway.
A 39-year-old man and his 79-year-old mother died of their injuries after their vehicle, driven by the former, crashed into an electricity pole on the Drama-Kavala national highway, on the outskirts of Drama, northern Greece, in the early hours of Saturday.
Local police were investigating the circumstances that led up to the accident.
Πηγή: ekathimerini.com