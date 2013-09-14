ENGLISH

Two dead in Drama road accident

Δημοσίευση 14 Σεπτεμβρίου 2013, 18:05 / Ανανεώθηκε 14 Σεπτεμβρίου 2013, 18:05
Two dead in Drama road accident
Facebook Twitter Whatsapp

A 39-year-old man and his 79-year-old mother died of their injuries after their vehicle, driven by the former, crashed into an electricity pole on the Drama-Kavala national highway.

A 39-year-old man and his 79-year-old mother died of their injuries after their vehicle, driven by the former, crashed into an electricity pole on the Drama-Kavala national highway, on the outskirts of Drama, northern Greece, in the early hours of Saturday.

Local police were investigating the circumstances that led up to the accident.