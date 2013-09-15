Six sought for Perama attack

Six people have been identified as participants in a brutal attack late on Thursday on members of the Communist Party (KKE) in Perama, near Piraeus, police sources said over the weekend, after officers raided the Perama offices of the ultra-right Golden Dawn.

The sources did not specify that the six suspects are members of Golden Dawn but the assault has been attributed to a gang of more than 30 assailants believed to be linked to the far-right group.

Golden Dawn called the raid on its offices an “illegal break-in.”

Nine members of KKE were hospitalized after assailants wielding metal clubs and poles set upon them while they were flyposting.