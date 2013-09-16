Police arrest suspect in Rafina murder

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
Police in Rafina, northeastern Attica, have arrested a man in connection to the murder of his grandmother earlier this year.
The victim’s dismembered body was discovered on August 23 in two rucksacks on a street near the town’s port.
Last week the police had issued a photofit of the woman appealing to members of the public to provide information regarding her identity.
Πηγή: ekathimerini.com