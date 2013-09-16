ENGLISH

Police arrest suspect in Rafina murder

Δημοσίευση 16 Σεπτεμβρίου 2013, 13:19 / Ανανεώθηκε 16 Σεπτεμβρίου 2013, 13:53
Police in Rafina, northeastern Attica, have arrested a man in connection to the murder of his grandmother earlier this year.

The victim’s dismembered body was discovered on August 23 in two rucksacks on a street near the town’s port.

Last week the police had issued a photofit of the woman appealing to members of the public to provide information regarding her identity.