Samaras to meet with Russian delegation in Athens, European officials in Brussels

Prime Minister Antonis Samaras was expected to meet with Valentina Matviyenko, chairman of the federation council of the Russian Federation on Monday. The high-ranking Russian official was on a three-day visit to Greece.

On the same day the Greek premier was scheduled to meet with former French President Valery Giscard d’Estaing. The French statesman was expected to attend a ceremony on Monday, along with former French Culture Minister Jack Lang, in which a small square in the area of Thissseio, central Athens, was to be named after the late French classical scholar Jacqueline de Romilly.

Also on Monday Samaras was scheduled to appear as a keynote speaker in “Democracy Under Pressure,” a debate organized by the International Herald Tribune and Kathimerini at the Stoa of Attalos at the Ancient Agora of Athens, on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of their joint venture. He was also expected to take part in an awards ceremony organized by the International Foundation for Greece at the Acropolis Museum on Monday evening.

On Tuesday the Prime Minister was set to travel to Brussels and meet with leading European Union officials, including EU President Manuel Barroso, European Council chief Herman Van Rompuy and European Parliament President Martin Schulz.

According to Kathimerini sources the premier's Brussels agenda included Greece's upcoming EU presidency as well as the country's bailout program. The Brussels talks were scheduled to take place a few days prior to a new round of negotiations with Greece's partners and creditors, known as the troika, in Athens.