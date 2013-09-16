Week of industrial action begins

Rolling strikes and walkouts were expected to cause major disruptions at public schools and public services this week as civil servants were set to take part in industrial action organized by unions in protest to the government’s troika-imposed mobility scheme that includes forced transfers and dismissals.

Industrial action was expected to culminate in a 48-hour civil servants strike called by public sector umbrella union ADEDY on September 18 and 19. ADEDY was also organizing a 4-hour walkout for civil servants working in the region of Attica, starting at 11.30 a.m. on Monday.

Employees at social security funds, the country's Manpower Organization (OAED) and university staff were also joining the five-day rolling strike action.

Secondary school teachers were set to walk off the job on Monday in the first in a series of five-day rolling strikes called by their uion, OLME. While the teachers’ union failed to convince primary school teachers to participate in in the rolling strikes, the latter was expected to join the 48-hour civil servants walkout on Wednesday and Thursday.

Private sector umbrella union, GSEE, has called a 4-hour walkout in the private sector from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Meanwhile, public hospital doctors have called a three-day strike for September 17-19, while public hospital staff are participating in the 48-hour ADEDY strike.

Lawyers were also expected to walk off the job on September 17-19 protesting against a series of reforms in their sector.