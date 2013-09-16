Downpours, thunderstorms expected Monday

The Hellenic National Meteorological Service (HNMS) Sunday issued a weather warning for Monday, saying that most parts of the country should brace themselves for strong albeit brief downpours.

The areas that will be most affected by the sudden turn from clear, sunny skies to strong rains and thunderstorms are the Ioanian and Epirus in the west, which will be hit early in the day, and later the central mainland and the Peloponnese. By evening the storm clouds are expected to move on to the eastern Aegean and the Dodecannese islands.

The HNMS said that while the downpours are expected to be quite strong, they will also be brief as they move across the country from the west to the east.